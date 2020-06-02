Memphis Concert Promoter Jim Green Dies

MEMPHIS, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Jim Green, a noted Memphis concert promoter and founder of Green Machine Concerts, has died.

His passing was announced by his cousin David Green via Facebook: “The World lost a great man last night! My cousin Jim Green was a HUGE influence on today’s music world and helped artist from ZZ Top to Eric Church , Cole Swindell, and many others… R.I.P. cousin! You will be missed by many but you have left a huge mark on this earth!”

A cause of death for Jim was not disclosed.

Green, who formerly worked as a promoter at Mid-South Concerts and Beaver Productions, was a mainstay of the concert industry in Memphis for almost 3 decades.

Following news of his passing, tributes from friends and colleagues poured in.