Obit
Industry News Obituaries

Memphis Concert Promoter Jim Green Dies

Ian CourtneyPosted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
38 0

MEMPHIS, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Jim Green, a noted Memphis concert promoter and founder of Green Machine Concerts, has died.

His passing was announced by his cousin David Green via Facebook: “The World lost a great man last night! My cousin Jim Green was a HUGE influence on today’s music world and helped artist from ZZ Top to Eric Church , Cole Swindell, and many others… R.I.P. cousin! You will be missed by many but you have left a huge mark on this earth!”

A cause of death for Jim was not disclosed.

Green, who formerly worked as a promoter at Mid-South Concerts and Beaver Productions, was a mainstay of the concert industry in Memphis for almost 3 decades.

Following news of his passing, tributes from friends and colleagues poured in.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post