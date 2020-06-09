Ontario Convention Center And Toyota Arena To Seek Global Biorisk Advisory Council Star Accreditation

ONTARIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — As they prepare to reopen their facilities and welcome guests back in the era of COVID-19, the Ontario Convention Center and Toyota Arena announced plans to rely on the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation on outbreak prevention, response and recovery.

A division of the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA), the GBAC STAR is a widely accepted industry standard focused on ensuring a clean, safe and healthy environment.

The program establishes best practices, protocols and procedures to control the spread of infectious agents such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

Specifically, Ontario Convention Center and Toyota Arena will complete 20 program elements according to specific performance and guidance criteria that includes:

Establish and maintain a cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention program to control and/or minimize risk associated with infectious agents for employees, guests, the community and the environment.

Provide assurance and establish confidence that proper cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention work practices are in place and implemented.

Establish a framework for communication and raising awareness of best practices as they relate to cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention.

As well, the venues will collaborate with other industry resources and experts to provie employees with training in prevention of the the transmission of communicable diseases.

The ASM Global-managed arena features a concert capacity of more than 11,000 fans.

“As we face these unprecedented times, it is vital that we take the necessary steps in order to recover from this crisis,” said Michael Krouse, President and CEO. “With the GBAC STAR accreditation, we are incorporating some of the most stringent protocols into our recovery and resiliency plan to safeguard our guests, employees and community to instill a sense of confidence at our venues. When guests, clients, exhibitors and attendees return to Ontario Convention Center and Toyota Arena, we want them to have the peace of mind that they are safe and protected.”