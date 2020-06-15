Katherine Williams-Dunning, Daughter Of Hank Williams Jr. Dies In Car Wreck

PARIS, Tenn. (CelebrityAccess) — Katherine Williams-Dunning, the daughter of country music artist Hank Williams Jr. and his third wife, Mary Jane, died in a car accident. She was 27.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Williams-Dunning was driving and towing a boat near Paris, Tennessee on Saturday night when her vehicle crossed the median and rolled over.

TWP said her husband, Tyler Dunning, was also injured in the crash and was flown via helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It is unclear why the vehicle veered out of its lane and the investigation is ongoing the THP said.

Williams-Dunning, was the youngest daughter of Hank Williams Jr. and Mary Jane Thomas.