The Nashville Symphony Furloughs 128 Musicians And Staff And Goes Dark Until July 2021

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Nashville Symphony’s Board of Directors voted to suspend all concert and events through July 31st, 2021, due to the impact of COVID-19.

As a result, the organization will furlough a total of 79 musicians and 49 full-time staff members – including Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero – effective July 1.

“This was an extremely difficult and painful decision to make,” said Board Chair Mark Peacock. “The Nashville Symphony’s management and board of directors have been exploring every available option to ensure the long-term sustainability of the institution.”

“We realize the dramatic impact this decision will have on the lives of the very musicians and staff who have built the Nashville Symphony into the community treasure that it is today, and we are working hard to support them through this difficult transition. But without the ability to perform for the public, we are unable to generate essential operating revenue. And without that revenue, the Nashville Symphony faces a threat to its very existence,” Peacock added.

The symphony has already been forced to cancel or reschedule more than 65 concerts and events since early March, resulting in losses of more than $8 million to date, or roughly 30% of the organization’s annual income.

“First and foremost,” Peacock continued, “we are dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of our patrons, along with our musicians, staff and volunteers. That means doing everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With operational costs totaling $2.3 million every month, we also face an enormous financial risk due to the continuing uncertainty caused by this pandemic. Therefore, we felt it necessary to take decisive action now to ensure that the Nashville Symphony is able to reemerge from the current crisis.”