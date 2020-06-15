C3 Presents Has To Pay Chicago $750k For Grant Park In 2020, Lolla Or No

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — While the live version of Lollapalooza has officially been called off this year due to the coronavirus, its promoter is reportedly still must pay reported $750,000 to the Chicago’s Park District.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a contract signed between the city and Texas-based promoter C3 Presents in 2012 stipulated that C3 Presents pays the Park Distrct $1.5 million a year for use of Grant Park, event or no, unless there are special circumstances.

Even for force majeure cancellations, C3 Presents is still required to pay $750,000 for cancellations due to circumstances beyond reasonable control, the Tribune reported.

“The Chicago Park District and Lollapalooza promoter C3 Presents have worked together to fulfill the provisions of the agreement which include a Force Majeure clause. Pursuant to this clause, C3 will pay the Chicago Park District $750K.” the Park District said in a statement provided to the Tribune.

Lollapalooza, which was scheduled to take place at the end of July but the festival was canceled last week after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that most major public events scheduled for Chicago this summer were halted due to COVID-19.

The funds will be used to support neighborhood parks and programming, the Park District representative said.