Live Nation UK Launches Utilita Live From The Drive-In Concert Series

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation UK is venturing into the drive-in concert space with the launch of the ‘Utilita Live From The Drive-In’ concert series.

The concert series will feature events at 12 venues across the UK, with performances from music and comedy to specially curated family-friendly events from West End Theatres and interactive science shows.

Ash, Beverley Knight, Bjorn Again, Brainiac Live, Brand New Heavies, Cream Classical Ibiza, Embrace, Gary Numan, Jack Savoretti, Lightning Seeds, Nathan Dawe, Reggae Roast Vs Gentleman’s Dub Club, Russell Watson, Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Manson, Sigala, Skindred, The Snuts, Tony Hadley, and more to be announced.

Each show will also feature concert quality sound from a live stages with a full state of the art sound system, lighting rig and high definition LED screens.

As with other drive-in shows, social distancing will be in effect, and each venue will have a capacity of approximately 300 vehicles and will observe the Government’s rules for event safety. As well, all tickets are required to be purchased in advance, and will cover 2-7 people per car. Cars with more than 7 people will not be allowed in.

Venues announced for the concert series include:

• Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

• Bolton, University of Bolton Stadium

• Bristol, Filton Airfield

• Cheltenham, Cheltenham Racecourse

• Edinburgh, The Royal Highland Centre

• Leeds, Leeds East Airport

• Lincoln , Lincolnshire Showground

• Liverpool, Central Docks Liverpool Waters

• London, *venue to be announced

• Milton Keynes, The National Bowl

• Newmarket, Newmarket Racecourse

• Teesside, Teesside International Airport