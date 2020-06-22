Comedian D.L. Hughley Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Collapsing On Stage

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian D.L. Hughley revealed that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after collapsing on stage during a performance in Nashville.

According to the Associated Press, Hughley, who is 57, was performing at Zanies comedy club on Friday night when he appeared to become disoriented and then lose consciousness.

In an Instagram post, he later thanked well-wishers and said he was initially treated for “extreme exhaustion” and dehydration but tested positive for COVID-19 during his hospital visit as well.

“They ran a battery of tests and I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me a away. I was what they call asymptomatic, I didn’t have any of the classic symptoms,” he said.

“So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for,” Hughley added in the video, “if your ass pass out in the middle of a show, onstage, you probably need to get tested.”

Hughley plans to quarantine in a hotel in Nashville for the next two weeks and canceled the remaining two days of his scheduled four nights at Zanies, the AP reported.