NASCAR Fans Express Dismay Over Flag Ban

LINCOLN, Ala. (CelebrityAccess) — While NASCAR might have officially banned the confederate flag from its races, the sport’s fans are apparently not entirely on board with that plan.

The race organization has not provided any official policy guidance on what steps they might take for personally displayed flags on guests or vendors.

According to ESPN, multiple flags were on display around Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama ahead of a race on Sunday, including a plane flying above the track towing a banner with the stars and bars and a sign that read “Defund NASCAR.”

As well, flags were on display on vehicles in the area, including a truck that circled the park, as well as on merchandise at vendor tents at the race.

“They’re doing very well,” Ed Suggs, one of the vendors in question told ESPN. “People are disappointed that NASCAR has taken that stance. It’s been around for as long as all of us have been. I don’t think anybody really connects it to any kind of racism or anything. It’s just a Southern thing. It’s transparent. It’s just a heritage thing.”