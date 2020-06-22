BTS And Big Hit Donate $1 Million To Crew Nation Fund

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Korean pop icons BTS and their management/label Big Hit Entertainment dug deep with a donation of $1 million USD to Live Nation’s Crew Nation campaign in support of tour professionals affected by the COVID-19 concert shutdown.

Launched in March, with an initial pledge of $5 million from Live Nation, and an additional further $5 million USD given by artists, fans and employees, the fund provides a one-time grant of USD 1,000 to crew members who make 50% or more of their income from live performance.

To date, more than 70 concert crew members who were originally scheduled to work at BTS’ concerts before the pandemic forced the band to put their tour plans on hiatus, have receiving a grant from the fund.

20% of those crew are industry veterans with more than two decades of working in the live sector, Live Nation said.

“If it weren’t for COVID-19, we would have been happily touring across the world with many of our live concert crews by now,” said BTS. “We are aware that a lot of communities need help due to COVID-19, and we wanted to support the music industry crews by making a donation. We hope to meet again on stage very soon.”

According to Big Hit’s Global CEO Lenzo Yoon, “It is very unfortunate that the music industry has to go through such difficult time at the moment,” and added “we hope our contribution to Crew Nation could help support many live concert crews around the world.”

BTS and Big Hit completed the donation earlier in June.