Big Texas Dance Hall Closes Due To COVID-19

SPRING, Texas (CelebrityAccess) — A Houston country music venue announced that its temporary shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has become permanent.

In a post on the venue’s website, owners of the Big Texas Dance Hall and Saloon announced that the venue will be closed permanently after 15 years in business.

The statement reads: “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been trying to figure out a way for our business to survive while keeping our staff and our guests safe. We did not re-open when we were allowed to because we did not feel confident that it would be sustainable if we did. With the Governor recently announcing that bars are again closed, we now know that it will not be possible to operate again. We want to thank all the people that have been a part of our journey over the past 15 years. To our staff, you were what made Big Texas what it was.”

“We’re sorry we couldn’t keep it going for you. To the bands that we worked with, we were honored to be part of your journey. To our vendors, officers and many partners, your involvement was essential to who we were as a company. To our customers, your support up until the end was nothing short of legendary. We will miss you all,” the statement added.

The dance hall, which launched in 2005, has hosted artists such as Cross Canadian Ragweed, the Josh Abbott band, and the Turnpike Troubadours, among others.

Since they were shut down in March, Big Texas Spring’s owners auctioned off some of the venue’s memorabilia and launched a GoFundMe in a bid to survive and support staff affected by the closure.