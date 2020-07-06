Facebook Opens Tips, Tickets, Subscriptions To More Artists

(Hypebot) — Facebook has expanded access to its fan monetization tools to more musicians and other creators in more countries.

The United States, UK Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and Thailand were among the countries gaining access to expanded creator monetization tools.

The tools include tips, fan subscriptions and tickets to online events. Fans can also buy and send Stars to creators in the comments of a video.

Artists must now have 10,000 followers or 250+ Return Viewers and 50,000 Post Engagements or 180,000 watch minutes in the last 60 days to sell fan subscriptions.

Acces to sell tickets to paid online events is still invitation-only, but Facebook says that the pace of invitations is accelerating.

Improved analytics and better integrations with Instagram are also part of this latest phase on Facebook’s push to improve creator monetization.

More details from Facebook here.