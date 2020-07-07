Music In Paranoid Times Podcast: Episode 7 Ft. Monowhales

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – In Episode 7 of Music In Paranoid Times, the podcast that seeks to uncover what drives ‘music people’ in the digital age, Juliette & Al talk to alternative pop band Monowhales about their quarantine guilty pleasures, the challenges and benefits of having multiple songwriters, building a strong brand aesthetic, the growing pains of being an indie act, and more.

You can listen to the Music In Paranoid Times podcast via Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or for free HERE .

Check out Episode 7 below:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>