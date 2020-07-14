Two Players Test Positive For COVID-19 At NBA Training Facility

ORLANDO (CelebrityAccess) — As the NBA gears up to resume its 2020 season, two players arriving at its quarantine isolation zone training facility in Florida have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement by the NBA, both players were tested before they had been cleared to enter the quarantine player training area and were sent back to their “home markets” to recover.

Previously, 19 players, including Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook, tested positive for COVID-19 before traveling to the isolated training facility. The players did not travel with their teams to Florida and are reportedly recovering at home per CDC guidelines.

The NBA shifted training to Disneyworld in Orlando where they installed multiple practice courts for the league’s 22 teams.

During training, players will stay at three Disney World hotels in what has been described as a quarantine ‘bubble’ and regular games will be played three facilities at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex without audiences.

“We have worked together with the Players Association to establish a restart plan that prioritizes health and safety, preserves competitive fairness and provides a platform to address social justice issues,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “We are grateful to our longtime collaborator Disney for its role in playing host and making this return possible, and we also thank the public health officials and infectious disease specialists who helped guide the creation of comprehensive medical protocols and protections.”

The NBA’s 2020 season is set to resume on July 30th.