Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam Postponed Until 2021

PANAMA CITY, FL (CelebrityAccess) — The 8th Annual Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam a country heavy music festival set for Panama City Beach, Florida, has been pushed back into 2021 due to, you guessed it, COVID-19.

The festival, which was originally planned for September 4-6, 2920, has now been optimistically scheduled to take place at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach from March 26-28, 2021.

“We held out as long as we possibly could before making the decision to postpone this year’s Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam,” said Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. “The excitement for the festival was amazing. We knew our Jammers wanted to get out and hear some great Country music, but virus numbers are rising all over the country and we had to make this very difficult decision.”

Despite the schedule change, Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd are still headlining the event, and the rest of the previously announced lineup, including the likes of Cole Swindell, Brothers Osborne, Riley Green, Tenille Townes, Shy Carter, and Shelley Fairchild is intact as well.

“The safety of Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam artists, fans, vendors, staff and the residents of our wonderful city is our highest priority, no matter what’s going on,” said Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam COO Mark Sheldon. “We felt like we had a great plan in place to make this a safe event, but conversations with state and local officials, the health department and CDC confirmed this was the most prudent move for everyone involved. We look forward to seeing everyone in March!”

Tickets for the 2020 edition of the festival are valid for the rescheduled event or refunds can be obtained via a refund request form.