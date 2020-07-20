Logic Retires From Music, Signs Reported Seven Figure Deal With Twitch

(CelebrityAccess) — Just days after announcing that his forthcoming album “No Pressure” will be his last and that he was retiring from music, rapper and producer Logic has signed a major deal with livestreaming platform Twitch.

Logic, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, has signed with Twitch as the site’s first official music partner.

“Logic will stream weekly on his Twitch channel which will include a mixture of in-studio sessions, special guests, AMA style formats, and gaming,” Twitch said in a press statement.

In an interview with The Verge, Logic said the change of formats for his career was prompted by his love of nerdom and video games.

“I’m blessed enough to have millions of fans and followers. So it is a great partnership. I’m going to bring new eyes to their service, they’re going to bring new money to my bank account, and — I’m just kidding,” he told Verge.

While neither Twitch nor Logic disclosed just how much new money Twitch is bringing to Logic’s bank account it appears to be substantial, and according to The Verge, the deal was worth seven figures.

Logic’s first streaming on the platform will take place on July 21st when he performs his latest album “No Pressure” live.

“I’m not fooling myself,” he told The Verge. “I’m a musician, I’ll always be one. I’m still gonna, like, rap on songs that probably won’t come out.”