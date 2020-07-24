Pandora Announces Virtual Concert Series, Starting With Kane Brown On July 28th

OAKLAND, CA (CelebrityAccess) — The SiriusXM-owned streaming service Pandora announced a brand new virtual concert series featuring performances from trending artists, kicking off with a performance by country artist Kane Brown on July 28th.

The virtual concerts will feature live performances across a variety of genres, including country, Latin, R&B, pop, and rock, as well as interactive features. Some attendees will receive access to virtual meet and greets, Q&As with the artist, exclusive merchandise, live chat functionality, and more.

Following their performance, each artist is lined up to record a Pandora Story featuring personal commentary interspersed between a curated selection of music. Fans will also be able to tune in to the recordings of the virtual performances on Pandora.

Brand partners will also use the concerts for activations, including Persil Proclean, a laundry detergent brand that will supply fans with a free Kane Brown t-shirt that can be redeemed through a code on the sponsor’s website.

For his July 28th show, Brown will perform both his new material and fans favorites, with the show hosted by Storme Warren of The Highway channel on SiriusXM.

As well, Restless Road, the Nashville-based trio that Kane recently signed to his record label, will make an appearance for a special performance of “Take Me Home.”

“I love unexpected collaborations and finding new ways to bring my fans music, especially while we aren’t able to tour on the road,” said Kane Brown. “You all mean so much to me and I’m happy to team up with Pandora to create an amazing virtual performance with some surprises for you.”