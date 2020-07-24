Live Nation’s Shawn Gee Named To The Board Of The Warner Music Group / Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund

Warner Music Group and the Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund announced the external members of its Board of Directors, including Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, and a Principal and Partner in Live Nation’s Maverick management company.

In his role as a manager, Gee oversees the careers of The Roots and Jill Scott and through his partnership with Live Nation, develops platforms and partnerships focused on the worlds of hip-hop, R&B, and gospel.

Other external members announced for the board include Tanya Coke, Director of the Ford Foundation’s Gender, Racial and Ethnic Justice team, Paul Henderson, Executive Director of the San Francisco Department of Police Accountability, Alencia Johnson, Chief Impact Officer and Founder of 1063 West Broad, and Mona Sutphen, Senior Advisor, The Vistria Group LLC.

The 15-member Board will also include seven executives from Warner Music Group and three rotating representatives of the Blavatnik Family Foundation.

Endowed with $100 million, the Warner Music Group / Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund is intended to support charitable causes adjacent to the music industry, social justice, and education, as well as supporting campaigns against violence and racism.

Grant or funding proposals for the fund can be submitted to WMG.BFF.Fund@wmg.com.