Concord Publishing Acquires Imagine Dragons’ Catalog

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Concord Music Publishing announced it has acquired the catalog of pop/rock group Imagine Dragons.

The catalog includes the Las Vegas-based band’s 2012 debut studio album Night Visions with hits “Radioactive” and “Demons” as well as later albums, including Smoke + Mirrors (2015), Evolve (2017) and Origins (2018).

Since their debut, Imagine Dragons has racked up an impressive collection of 10 Billboard Music Awards, 3 American Music Awards, 1 MTV Video Music Award, 1 World Music Award, and a Grammy for best rock performance in 2012.

To date, they have shifted 35 million RIAA certified singles in the US and 20 million albums worldwide.

“Imagine Dragons are a rock powerhouse,” says Jake Wisely, Chief Publishing Executive at Concord. “From topping the charts to sweeping awards to sync and sell out tours, Imagine Dragons’ success is undeniable. We are honored that Imagine Dragons has chosen Concord and are excited to add another legendary band to the Concord catalog.”

The transaction was managed and negotiated for Concord by Steve Salm, Larry Blake and Amanda Molter, while John Rudolph of 1.618 Industries, Inc. led the negotiations for Imagine Dragons with counsel provided by Jason Karlov and Amanda Taber of Barnes & Thornburg and Robert Reynolds of Reynolds and Associates.