Latin Grammys Reveals Plans For ‘Reimagined Telecast’ For 2020

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — The Latin Recording Academy announced on Tuesday that the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards will air with a “re-imagined” telecast on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 on Univision.

With the theme “Music Makes Us Human,” the telecast will be anchored from Miami and feature remote performances form artists around the world.

“This year’s show is a result of great music, carefully curated by almost 4,000 members, skilled staff and everyone’s commitment to the Latin GRAMMY Awards’ process,” said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy.

“The evening will honor musical excellence and the power of music — an art form that allows us to show solidarity, compassion and hope, transcending language, cultural barriers and the current global challenges. We are proud to honor the work of artists who have continued to bring us excellence through their craft and joy in times of despair,” Abaroa added.

Preceding the telecast, the Latin Grammy Premiere ceremony will be held virtually from Miami, where the lion’s share of the award categories will be presented. Additional details about the event will be announced at a future date.

The broadcast will also be preceded by an hour-long pre-show titled Noche de Estrellas.