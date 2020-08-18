Kesha Pushes Concert Cruise Back To November 2021

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Kesha’s Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride 2 concert cruise will be hitting the high seas in November 2021 after being rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cruise, which was originally planned for October 2020, will now get underway on November 3rd, with the Norwegian Jewel sailing from Miami for four days with a stop planned for Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

The floating music festival will feature Kesha, along with a spate of other artists, including The Struts, K.Flay, Aly & AJ, Misterwives, Big Freedia, and Wrabel, as well as drag performers such as Monet X Change, Detox, Roxxxy Andrews, and Thorgy Thor.

During the cruise, Kesha will perform two poolside concerts, and will host a discussion panel on her songwriting process. She will also serve as a judge Lip Sync for Your Lifeboat” lip sync battle event.

Other planned events include a Q&A challenge game and theme nights including a costume party.