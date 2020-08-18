Apple Music Rebrands Beats 1 Radio, Launches New Channels

CUPERTINO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Apple announced that it is rebranding its flagship streaming radio station Beats 1 and expanding its content offerings with additional stations.

Beginning Tuesday, April 18th, Apple Music’s Beats 1 will become Apple Music 1, bringing the branding more in line with their digital streaming platform.

In addition, the company is launching two more streaming ‘radio’ stations: Apple Music Hits, which will feature hits from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s, and Apple Music Country, which, unsurprisingly, will offer a collection of country music.

“For the past five years, if ever there was a meaningful moment in music culture, Beats 1 was there bringing human curation to the forefront and drawing in listeners with exclusive shows from some of the most innovative, respected, and beloved people in music,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, Beats, and International Content. “Now, Apple Music radio provides an unparalleled global platform for artists across all genres to talk about, create, and share music with their fans, and this is just the beginning. We will continue to invest in live radio and create opportunities for listeners around the world to connect with the music they love.”

Apple Music 1 will continue to feature presenters such as Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, Brooke Reese, Dotty, Hanuman Welch, Matt Wilkinson, Nadeska, Rebecca Judd, and Travis Mills, as well as dedicated shows by artists such as Action Bronson, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Joe Kay, Lil Wayne, Frank Ocean, Vince Staples, and The Weeknd.

Artist-led programming will be expanded with new shows from Aitch, Kerwin Frost, HAIM, Lady Gaga, Nile Rodgers, Travis Scott, Charlie Sloth, and Young M.A, among others.

Apple Music Hits will be helmed by daily on-air hosts Jayde Donovan, Estelle, Lowkey, Jenn Marino, Sabi, Nicole Sky and Natalie Sky, and George Stroumboulopoulos, as well as artists such as Backstreet Boys, Ciara, Mark Hoppus, Huey Lewis, Alanis Morissette, Snoop Dogg, Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain, and more.

Apple Music Country will debut with daily on-air hosts Kelleigh Bannen, Ty Bentli, Bree, Alecia Davis, Ward Guenther, Nada, and Tiera, plus weekly shows from Ashley Eicher and Kelly McCartney. Artists who have signed on to host shows on the channel include immie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, BRELAND, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Morgan Evans, Florida Georgia Line, Pat Green, Willie Jones, Chrissy Metz, Midland, Rissi Palmer, The Shires, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen.