Variety Artists Founder Bobby Engel Passes

PASO ROBLES (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran talent agent Robert “Bobby” Engel, founder and CEO of Variety Artists, died over the weekend.

A cause of death was not disclosed but his death was confirmed to CelebrityAccess by a representative at Variety Artists.

Engel, who was a booking agent for more than 4 decades, launched Variety Arists in Minnesota but relocated the company to Southern California in 1980.

The agency’s roster includes 311, 2 Skinnee Js, Incubus, Jeff Golub, Robin Trower, and Redbone, among others.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.