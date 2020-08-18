iVoted Announces Election Night Digital Concert Featuring Hundreds Of Artists

(CelebrityAccess) — Non-partisan voter advocacy group #iVoted announced plans to stage an election night digital concert series to help encourage Americans to vote in the 2020 elections on November 3rd.

So far, more than 225 artists have committed to participate in the digital concerts, with another 700-900 more acts to be confirmed, making for what may be the largest single night digital concert ever.

The list of participating artists includes Dresden Dolls, 3OH3!, Gunnar & The Grizzly Boys, Lucid Vision, The Polyphonic Spree, and hundreds more.

To view the event, voters must RSVP with a selfie taken outside their polling place or at home holding their blank voting ballot for free access to the lie stream.

Younger fans who aren’t yet eligible to vote can RSVP and share when they will be able to cast a ballot and international fans can RSVP to see the event as well.

The artists who have been invited to perform were largely determined by statistics provided by Chartmetric’s data, pinpointing the favorite artists of key geographic areas that are vital in the polling process, from swing states to those that reflected low voting numbers for this demographic in the last elections.

Founded in 2018 by Collective Entertainment’s Emily White, Mike Luba, and Wilco’s Pat Sansone, #iVoted’s board of directors includes Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman; WMG’s Lawrence Perye; and veteran booking agent Steve Ferguson among others.

Sponsorships and endorsements are being lead by Kate Truscott, General Manager of the Kevin Lyman Group and Lisa Tenner, President of Tenner & Associates.