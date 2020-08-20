The Rolling Stones Launch A Branded Store In London

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British rock legends The Rolling Stones partnered with Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company Bravado for the launch of a new merch ship in London’s tony Soho neighborhood.

The store will feature branded fashion and merchandise under the ‘RS No. 9 Carnaby’ brand which will be available in-store and online beginning 9 September 2020.

Other items will include fashion and accessories for men, women and children, including chairs and scarves from The Soloist, and raincoats and hats from premium Swedish raincoat brand Stutterheim.

The store will also include a special glassware section that will feature a crystal Stones tongue engraved by Baccarat.

he store will also introduce ‘Stones Red,’ the official color from Pantone which is established from the first use of the band’s iconic logo. A collection using the Rolling Stones official Pantone color will also launch with the store.

“Soho has always encapsulated Rock ’n’ Roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store. We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivalled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy,” the band said in a statement announcing the store on Thursday.