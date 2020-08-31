The Weeknd Tops 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards were held on Sunday night with Canadian singer, songwriter, and producer The Weeknd taking home the trophy for video of the year for his hit “Blinding Lights.”

Lady Gaga, who tied with Ariana Grande for the most nominations, took the stage multiple times and won the award for best collaboration for her hit single (featuring Grande), “Rain On Me.”

BTS, who performed their first English language hit “Dynamite” during the broadcast, took home multiple VMAs this year, including wins for best pop and best k-pop videos.

Taylor Swift won the trophy for best direction and delivered an acceptance speech remotely from her home at an undisclosed location.

Machine Gun Kelly was honored with the award for best alternative for his single “Bloody Valentine” and Doja Cat took the trophy for best new artist.

The awards show, which less than a month ago, was scheduled to take place at Barclays Arena in Brooklyn was was reconfigured at the last minute to use primarily prerecorded material due to the pandemic.

A full list of nominees and winners

VIDEO OF THE YEAR