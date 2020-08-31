The Weeknd
The Weeknd. Credit: Nabil Elderkin.
AWARDS & BENEFITS Breaking News Industry News

The Weeknd Tops 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Ian CourtneyPosted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
73 0

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards were held on Sunday night with Canadian singer, songwriter, and producer The Weeknd taking home the trophy for video of the year for his hit “Blinding Lights.”

Lady Gaga, who tied with Ariana Grande for the most nominations, took the stage multiple times and won the award for best collaboration for her hit single (featuring Grande), “Rain On Me.”

BTS, who performed their first English language hit “Dynamite” during the broadcast, took home multiple VMAs this year, including wins for best pop and best k-pop videos.

Taylor Swift won the trophy for best direction and delivered an acceptance speech remotely from her home at an undisclosed location.

Machine Gun Kelly was honored with the award for best alternative for his single “Bloody Valentine” and Doja Cat took the trophy for best new artist.

The awards show, which less than a month ago, was scheduled to take place at Barclays Arena in Brooklyn was was reconfigured at the last minute to use primarily prerecorded material due to the pandemic.

A full list of nominees and winners

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish — “everything i wanted”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD — “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift — “The Man”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” *WINNER

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga *WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish — “everything i wanted”
Doja Cat — “Say So”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” *WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion — “Savage”
Post Malone — “Circles”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber — “Stuck with U”
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin — “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid — “Beautiful People”
Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” *WINNER

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat *WINNER
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD

BEST POP

BTS — “On” *WINNER
Halsey — “You should be sad”
Jonas Brothers — “What a Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo — “Intentions”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift — “Lover”

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby — “BOP”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD — “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion — “Savage” *WINNER
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
Travis Scott — “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

BEST ROCK

blink-182 — “Happy Days”
Coldplay — “Orphans” *WINNER
Evanescence — “Wasted On You”
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean — “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
Green Day — “Oh Yeah!”
The Killers — “Caution”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 — “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
All Time Low — “Some Kind Of Disaster”
FINNEAS — “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey — “Doin’ Time”
Machine Gun Kelly — “Bloody Valentine” *WINNER
twenty one pilots — “Level of Concern”

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin — “China”
Bad Bunny — “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul — “MAMACITA”
J Balvin — “Amarillo”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”
Maluma ft. J Balvin — “Qué Pena” *WINNER

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys — “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle — “Do It”
H.E.R. ft. YG — “Slide”
Khalid ft. Summer Walker — “Eleven”
Lizzo — “Cuz I Love You”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” *WINNER

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE — “Oh My God”
BTS — “On” *WINNER
EXO — “Obsession”
Monsta X — “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
Tomorrow X Together — “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
Red Velvet — “Psycho”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak — “Lockdown”
Billie Eilish — “all the good girls go to hell”
Demi Lovato — “I Love Me”
H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe” *WINNER
Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift — “The Man”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer — “Wildflower”
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber — “Stuck with U” *WINNER
blink-182 — “Happy Days”
Drake — “Toosie Slide”
John Legend — “Bigger Love”
twenty one pilots — “Level of Concern”

BEST GROUP

BTS *WINNER
5 Seconds of Summer
The 1975
BLACKPINK
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
MONSTA X
Now United
twenty one pilots

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe x Halle — “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-Athon
CNCO — MTV Unplugged At Home *WINNER
DJ D-Nice — Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether
John Legend — #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
Lady Gaga — “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone — Nirvana Tribute

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish — “xanny” — Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat — “Say So” — Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now” — Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Directed by Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift — “The Man” — Directed by Taylor Swift *WINNER
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Directed by Anton Tammi

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Seconds of Summer — “Old Me” — Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby — “My Oh My” — Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
Billie Eilish — “all the good girls go to hell” — Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry — “Harleys In Hawaii” — Cinematography by Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Cinematography by Thomas Kloss *WINNER
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Cinematography by Oliver Millar

BEST ART DIRECTION

A$AP Rocky — “Babushka Boi” — Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus — “Mother’s Daughter” — Art Direction by Christian Stone *WINNER
Selena Gomez — “Boyfriend” — Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift — “Lover” — Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish — “all the good girls go to hell” — Darkroom / Interscope Records — Visual Effects by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato — “I Love Me” — Island Records — Visual Effects by Hoody FX
Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Warner Records — Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 *WINNER
Harry Styles — “Adore You” — Columbia Records — Visual Effects by Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Streamline / Interscope Records — Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott — “Higest in the Room” — Epic Records / Cactus Jack — Visual Effects by ArtJail, Scissor Films & Frender

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS — “On” — Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun *WINNER
CNCO & Natti Natasha — “Honey Boo” — Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby — “BOP” — Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa — “Physical” — Choreography by Charm La’Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me” — Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani — “Motivation” — Choreography by Sean Bankhead

BEST EDITING

Halsey — “Graveyard” — Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake — “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” — Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo — “Good As Hell” — Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus — “Mother’s Daughter” — Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico *WINNER
ROSALÍA — “A Palé” — Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights” — Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post