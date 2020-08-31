SiriusXM Partners With The Blues Foundation To Expand Programming, Including A Special Broadcast Of The 2020 Blues Music Awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CelebrityAccess) — The Blues Foundation and satellite broadcaster SiriusXM announced they are partnering to expand the content and the reach of SiriusXM’s B.B. King’s Bluesville channel.

Through the collaboration, the channel will be powered by The Blues Foundation, which will be providing exclusive programming such as artist interviews and archival content.

To kick off the collaboration, B.B. King’s Bluesville will exclusively air the 2020 Virtual Blues Music Awards (held earlier this year). Featuring Shemekia Copeland as host the ceremony broadcast will beginning Friday, September 4 at 3 p.m. ET.

The broadcast will feature exclusive at-home performances from BMA nominees, including Tommy Castro, Walter Trout, Thornetta Davies, Southern Avenue, Sue Foley, Billy Branch, Victor Wainwright, Samantha Fish, Kingfish, and more, along with presentations by Charlie Musselwhite, Ruthie Foster, Fantastic Negrito, Keb’ Mo’, Warren Haynes, William Bell, and Beth Hart.

As well, there will also be appearances from special guests such as Bonnie Raitt, Bettye LaVette, Robert Cray, Elvin Bishop, Steve Cropper, Steve Miller, Dion, and SiriusXM host Little Steven Van Zandt, along with archival moments from blues artists like Koko Taylor, Honeyboy Edwards and Taj Mahal.

Rebroadcast Schedule of the 40th (Virtual) Blues Music Awards on B.B. King’s Bluesville, (ch. 74):

Friday 9/04/20 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday 9/05/20 at 3 a.m. ET

Saturday 9/05/20 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday 9/06/20 at 6 a.m. ET

Sunday 9/06/20 at 3 p.m. ET

Monday 9/07/20 at 12 p.m. ET