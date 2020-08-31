Esther-Mireya Tejeda Appointed To Top Marketing Role At SoundExchange

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) — Digital rights management agency SoundExchange announced the hire of Esther-Mireya Tejeda as chief marketing and communications officer.

In her new billet, Tejeda will lead SoundExchange’s brand strategy, marketing, and communications, industry relations and public policy groups, while overseeing a team of two dozen dozen marketing and communications professionals. She will report to SoundExchange President & CEO Michael Huppe.

Prior to her new role at SoundExchange, Tejeda served as vice president and head of corporate communications at Entercom. While at Entercom, she structured the company’s first strategic communications organization, oversaw the integration of communications during the company’s acquisition of CBS radio and the launch of digital streaming platform Radio.com

Tejeda has also held senior roles at other entertainment-facing companies such as Univision, PepsiCo, Diageo, and others.

“I am thrilled to be part of the SoundExchange mission and to serve as a passionate advocate for our community of over 200,000 music creators,” said Tejeda. “SoundExchange is at the critical intersection of music, technology and data in today’s digital-first world and is uniquely positioned to help shape the future of music during this transformational time.”