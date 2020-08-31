Lockn’ Festival Canceled, Live Streamed Concert Series Announced

ARRINGTON, VA (CelebrityAccess) — The 2020 edition of the Lockn’ Festival has joined the host of numerous other events that has been canceled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival, which was set for October 2020, has been pushed back by a year and will now take place from October 1-3, 2021.

“Our hearts were hopeful these past months as we have put our experience and resources into a plan to safely produce LOCKN’ 2020. Despite the efforts of our team, it’s become clear it won’t be viable to safely and responsibly gather at LOCKN’ in 2020. So, we must announce that we have decided to shift our focus to 2021. We are disappointed to miss all of your beautiful faces and the uplifting vibe on Infinity Downs Farm, but the health and safety of our artists, staff, fans, vendors, and the surrounding community must come first. Accordingly, LOCKN’ will take place October 1 – 3, 2021 with a special Steal Your Thursday on September 30,” said Lockn’ founder Peter Shapiro.

Fans who have purchased tickets to this year’s now-canceled festival can exchange those passes for a full refund or roll them over for the festival in 2021.

Additionally, while Lockn’ won’t officially take place this year, festival organizers have planned a special, crowdless concert series to take place in its stead.

Set for October 2-4, the Joe Russo’s Almost Dead’s concert series, produced in partnership with Lagunitas Brewery will feature three different live performances by the band from the festival site in Arrington, Virginia, that will be live-streamed.

Additional details about the concerts featuring the Grateful Dead tribute act will be announced in the coming weeks.