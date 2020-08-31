‘Black Panther’ Actor Chadwick Boseman Dead At 43

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Chadwick Boseman, an actor best known for his portrayal of the Black Panther in the hit Marvel Superhero franchise, died on August 28th. He was 43.

A statement posted to his social media said he died at his home in Los Angeles after a battle with colon cancer.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” Boseman’s family said in the statement.

Boseman had not previously disclosed his diagnosis with the public and continued to work, including project such as Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

While he is best known as the Black Panther, Boseman’s breakout role came in 2013 when he portrayed baseball legend Jackie Robinson, the first African American major league baseball player in the biopic “42.”

His other notable roles include soul singer James Brown in 2014’s “Get on Up” and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in 2017’s “Marshall.”