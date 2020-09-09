NIVA Partners With YouTube For The Save Our Stages Initiative

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) is teaming up with YouTube Music in a new partnership aimed at helping to save independent live music venues across the country that are at risk of permanent closure amid the prolonged COVID-19 shutdown.

Through the partnership, YouTube and NIVA will develop content intended to facilitate the safe return of live music to concert venues.

In addition, YouTube will help raise awareness and funding for the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund.

The Emergency Relief Fund was created to provide crucial financial support to the most vulnerable music venues during the shutdown. The fund is intended to short-term relief for independent music venue owners who are facing closure or eviction.

“YouTube is a place where artists and fans around the world come to connect and build community. With traditional concerts on hold, never has there been a more important time to support the live music industry through our partnership with NIVA. We’re committed to doing our part in saving independent venues and continuing to bring artists and fans together through music.” – Robert Kyncl, YouTube Chief Business Officer

“With the entire independent venue and promoter industry on the verge of massive collapse, we’ve been fighting urgently for the Save Our Stages Act which will provide meaningful relief to our members and the independent music community,” said Stephen Sternshein, co-founder / treasurer of NIVA, and managing partner of Heard Presents in Austin.

“YouTube’s direct involvement helps us generate awareness for the plight of independent live music and raise funds for NIVA’s Emergency Relief efforts. This could literally be the difference between some venues going under or holding on until Congress comes back from recess to pass much-needed federal relief. The independent concert industry will be reeling for years to come from the devastating revenue loss related to COVID-19, so we’re excited about what YouTube and NIVA can do together to bring the live experience back,” Sternshein added.

Additional details about the partnership will be announced on NIVA’s Official YouTube Channel in the near future.