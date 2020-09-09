British Columbia Shuts Down Nightclubs As COVID-19 Infections Spike

VICTORIA, B.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian province of British Columbia announced it has amended its COVID-19 rules with new restrictions aimed at stemming COVID-19 amid a spike in infections in the province.

The new rules, announced by Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, included the mandated closure of nightclubs and stand-alone banquet halls, ending the sale of liquor at restaurants after 10 P.M. and forcing music venues to reduce music volumes to conversational levels, the CBC reported.

Additionally, bars and restaurants must close by 11 PM unless they are serving food.

The new rules follow a spike in new cases of COVID-19 in recent days with more than 429 new cases reported in the province over the four-day Labour Day weekend.

“We recognize that these venues have tried. We’ve made adjustments but there are still exposures happening,” Dr. Henry said during a press conference.

“Going to a nightclub, going to a bar, going to somebody’s home — close spaces with face-to-face encounters with people we don’t know, that’s a risk,” she added.