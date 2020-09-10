The Ryman To Double In Person Audiences For Sept. 11 Show

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — The historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville announced plans to double its in-venue capacity for the next installment of their hybrid live-livestream concert series, Live At the Ryman.

The concert series, which continues September 11th with a performance by singer-songwriter Brett Young, will feature an-person audience of 250.

Previously, a show by Scotty McCreery, which took place on Sept. 4th, was attended by audience of 125 fans, the Ryman said.

The audiences are part of a strategic pilot program on safe venue operation being conducted by the Nashville Public Health Department. For the show, city officials will be on hand to observe and ensure compliance, and the Ryman will comply with operating plans developed in partnership with the Nashville Public Health Department and Vanderbilt Health that include socially distanced seating, mandatory masks for all guests and staff, as well as enhanced cleaning practices.

Safety precautions include ‘pod seating’ allowing groups of 2-6 people to sit together. Designated restrooms and entrance and exit points for seating areas will help to control crowd flow and no food and beverages will be available during the show.

In addition to the live audience, the shows will also be featured in a ticketed livestream via the Mandolin streaming platform.