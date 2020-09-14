ASCAP’s Christian, Country and London Music Awards Headed To Social Media For 2020

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, said that it plans to take the 2020 editions of the ASCAP Christian, Country and London Music Awards online this year due to coronavirus.

The three awards show will be conducted via ASCAP’s social media channels, illustrated with exclusive photos, performances and video acceptance speeches.

The content releases start in October and continue through November, and each event will use the hashtag #ASCAPAwards on @ASCAP across all social media channels.

Highlights will include announcements for Songwriter of the Year, Songwriter-Artist of the Year, Publisher of the Year and Song of the Year.

The social media campaigns will follow the model set in June and July when ASCAP held its Pop, Screen, Latin and Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on social media.

“As we saw in June and July, these virtual awards events give us a much-needed reason to smile, laugh and celebrate together during this difficult time,” said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. “It is beautiful to see the outpouring of love and support as friends, family and fans cheer on the creators behind their favorite songs. Our members are the heart and soul of ASCAP, and we look forward to honoring the outstanding contributions of our Christian, Country and London-based songwriters this fall.”