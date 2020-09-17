The Verve Pipe To Perform Live Show In Omaha Next Month

OMAHA, NE (CelebrityAccess) — Alt-rockers The Verve Pipe are lined up for their first live gig since the early spring when they perform at the Orpheum Theatre in Omaha on October 17th.

While the show will be live, the audience will be limited, with just 450 of the Orpheum’s 1,100 seats available for the show.

Additionally, the venue will comply with local health and safety requirements to try to keep the show as COVID-19-free as possible.

The Verve Pipe, who fist made a name for themselves with their hit “The Freshmen” in 1997, are enthused to return to the stage.

“Like most of our peers, we’re creating, creating, creating; songs and videos mostly,” said frontman/principal songwriter Brian Vander Ark. “It’s also been a good time to revisit our instruments, better ourselves as players for when the pandemic lifts. We’re tweaking the live show, finding new ways to make performances more interesting and impactful for an intimate audience. I for one am looking forward to the new challenges we have to face.”

The band, with an updated lineup that includes Lou Musa (lead guitars), Randy Sly (keyboards, backing vocalist), Joel Ferguson (bass, backing vocals), Sam Briggs (drums, percussion) and Channing Lee (backing vocals) is supporting their 2017 studio album “Parachute” and is planning to release a new full-length album in early 2021.