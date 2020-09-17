Paradigm Permanently Lays Off 180 Support Staff

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, Paradigm permanently laid off approximately 180 employees, primarily from operations and administrative roles and not agents.

The permanent layoffs, first reported by Deadline, affected employees who were temporarily laid off in March as the full extent of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic became apparent.

Agency employees were informed of the staff downsize during a conference call with human resources on Thursday, Deadline reported.

In an email to staff on Thursday obtained by CelebrityAccess, agency head Sam Gores said:

Dear colleagues,

With disappointment and sadness, today we have informed the temporarily laid off employees whom we have not been able to reinstate that they will be transitioned to permanent layoff. As you know, over the last six months, we have brought back as many of our temporarily laid off colleagues as we could; unfortunately, the profound effects of the coronavirus have continued to severely impact every aspect of our industry and our world for longer than we had even imagined six months ago. Consequently, we have had to examine every aspect of our business and make this difficult decision.

We are grateful for the work of the affected team members on behalf of the company and our clients — we thank each of them for their service to Paradigm. As these colleagues and friends begin their next chapters, we wish them only the best.

As a company, we have enjoyed growth for several decades, so needless to say, this is a difficult day. Our values and our core are strong, and we will continue on a focused path, and we remain committed to improving.

I recognize that you and your former colleagues have carried a heavy burden this year, and I am grateful for all of your contributions. We all hope that someday soon, the live and filmed entertainment industry will safely and wholly return.

As always, the company and I remain appreciative of your commitment and dedication.

Sam