Kevin Lyman Announces The ADAPT Conference, A Crash Course In Pandemic Business Models

(CelebrityAcccess) — Kevin Lyman, founder of the Vans Warped Tour and current CEO of the Kevin Lyman Group, announced the launch of the ADAPT Conference.

The one-day virtual music industry confab will take place on October 22nd and address the challenges facing the live touring industry as it contends with the reality of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ADAPT Conference intends to feature entrepreneurs who are helping to strike new paths in the pandemic world and provide resources for others looking for their own way to adapt to the changing state of the industry.

The one-day event will take place on Thursday, October 22 online via the Whova Conferencing App, and will be broken down into panels and 90-minute classes.

Sessions will be lead by Kevin Lyman, Dynamic Talent International’s Kevin Swenson, Force Media Management’s Randy Nichols, Live Nation’s Jen Corsilli, Twitch’s Brian Rucker, Veeps’ Joel Madden, CBF Productions Vincenzo Giammanco, and more.

“2020 has been the most challenging, frustrating and exciting year of my career,” Nichols said. “This is a rare moment where being innovative is more important than having the most fans or money. Those who are creative have been given the opportunity to rewrite the live music playbook, I look forward to sharing about our wins, losses and future plans in the Covid era of live music”

Tickets are on sale now through Eventbrite. For industry professionals, one ticket is $149, for an industry 4-pack, $400, and for students, $49.