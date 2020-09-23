Move Management Signs Rising Argentinian Hip Hop Artist Tiago PZK

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (CelebrityAccess) — Move Management, the artist management division of Latin American promoter Move Concerts, has moved into the urban space with the signing of Argentinian rapper Tiago PZK for co-management worldwide.

At just 19, Tiago PZK, the performing name of Tiago Uriel, has scored hits with his latest single, “SOLA” (NEUEN Live Sessions) that has generated views on YouTube in just two months.

The intensely personal track, which details physical abuse of his mother at the hands of his father, is currently in the top 10 on Billboard’s Argentina Charts, #1 on the Top 50 Viral Hits in Chile and peaked at #12 on the Spotify Top Viral 50 Global Charts.

The signing also includes a partnership with Mad Media, a Buenos Aires-based recording studio with in-house producers and also has Mad School (Mad Escuela) that offers classes and workshops focused on music production and recording.

We are very excited with this alliance between Mad Media and Move. It’s an alliance that covers all the artists’ needs in the urban world: support, professionalism and growth of their talent. Mad Media is in the middle of the scene, right where the upcoming artists are. And, with our experience, Move will help Mad to nurture our roster of artists and assist in developing their careers. We are already working with several artists who have amazing talent and ambition. This year, we began with the artistic development of Tiago, a young singer and songwriter with a unique style and huge potential,” said Move Management/Concerts’ COO Sebastian Carlomagno.

“We are an audio/visual company that is in constant expansion and development of artists that are setting trends in our industry. We have the top producers. Many of them have won awards locally and internationally for their own work and collaborations. Our studios have had many artists past through its’ doors and develop their sound, among them: WOS, Nicky Nicole, Acru, Tiago PZK, Klan, Replik, Trueno, and Asan,” added Mad Media’s Nicolas Cardigonde.