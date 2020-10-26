Savannah Music Festival Pushed Back To Mid-May For 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the Savannah Music Festival, one of the leading performing arts festivals in the U.S., announced that the 2021 edition of the festival has been pushed back to mid-May.

Set for May 18-30, 2021, the festival will feature live outdoor performances, socially distanced seating, a live-stream edition, contact-free entry and heightened safety measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SMF typically takes place in March and April but organizers made the decision to push it back by several months in a bid to minimize the potential for the event to be canceled and to address concerns from artists over potential travel restrictions, organizers said.

Live performances with limited seating capacity will take place outdoors on a main stage at Trustees’ Garden with additional performances with limited seating planned for the Kehoe Iron Works building at Trustees’ Garden.

While a full lineup has yet to be announced some of the headliners that have been teased for 2021 include Wynton Marsalis, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Béla Fleck & The Flecktones, David Finckel & Wu Han.

SMF is also exploring additional festival and off-season concerts to take place at outdoor venues, such as the North Garden Assembly Room at Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum.

“We look forward to showcasing renowned artists in outdoor and socially distanced settings and to a return to the site of our 2018 festival finale at Trustees’ Garden,” said Savannah Music Festival Artistic Director Ryan McMaken. “Throughout the year, we will also be offering custom digital content in an effort to amplify and elevate the work of artists from across the U.S. and abroad.”