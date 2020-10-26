Insomniac Takes A Stake In Florida’s Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival

BOCA RATON, FL (CelebrityAccess) — EDM promoter Insomniac announced a partnership with the Florida-based bass and dubstep-focused Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival.

The partnership will see Insomniac leverage its production and operations capabilities to help take the Forbidden Kingdom brand to the “next level.”

“After witnessing Forbidden Kingdom’s growth, feeling the buzz it created in the dance music community, and meeting the creative producers behind it all, I know it will be a perfect fit within the Insomniac family,” said Pasquale Rotella, Founder and CEO of Insomniac Events. “They’ve built something special, and when I see someone as passionate about creating experiences as Pepe [Vargas] is, I want to support the vision.”

“I am thrilled and excited for this partnership. Having the experience of Pasquale and his whole team at Insomniac gives me the confidence that together we will take this festival to a new level,” said Pepe Vargas, Founder of Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival. “Their knowledge will be invaluable to us as we introduce our brand to more music fans in Florida and beyond.”

Now in its third year, Forbidden Kingdom is scheduled to take place on June 11 & 12, 2021 at Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton.

While no lineup has been announced for the 2021 edition of the festival, tickets go on sale on October 29th.