Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Launches A Podcast Series

CLEVELAND (CelebrityAccess) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame debuted a new podcast series that revisits some of the best acceptance speeches from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame vault.
The series will include artists ranging from Rock, Hip Hop, Country and Pop, will debut on November 6th, a day ahead of the 2020 induction ceremony, with The Beatles inducted by Mick Jagger, N.W.A inducted by Kendrick Lamar, The Eagles inducted by Jimmy Buffet, and Stevie Nicks inducted by Harry Styles.
New episodes will premiere every Friday through the end of the year with a second ‘season’ lined up to kick off in early 2020.
The podcast is distributed by the iHeartRadio podcast network and fans can listen via the iHeartRadio App or their favorite podcast service.
The full list of Hall of Famers to be featured in the first season of the podcast:
Stevie Nicks & Harry Styles
The Beatles & Mick Jagger
N.W.A. & Kendrick Lamar
The Eagles & Jimmy Buffett
Queen & Dave Grohl & Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters
Prince & Alicia Keys & Outkast
Stevie Wonder & Paul Simon
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts & Miley Cyrus
Janet Jackson & Janelle Monae
Bruce Springsteen & Bono
Tupac Shakur & Snoop Dogg
Jackson 5 & Diana Ross
The Cure & Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails
Bonnie Raitt & Melissa Etheridge
The Staple Singers & Lauryn Hill
Pearl Jam & David Letterman
Joan Baez & Jackson Browne
Metallica & Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers
Gladys Knight & The Pips & Mariah Carey
The Moody Blues & Ann Wilson of Heart