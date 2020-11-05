Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Launches A Podcast Series

CLEVELAND (CelebrityAccess) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame debuted a new podcast series that revisits some of the best acceptance speeches from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame vault.

The series will include artists ranging from Rock, Hip Hop, Country and Pop, will debut on November 6th, a day ahead of the 2020 induction ceremony, with The Beatles inducted by Mick Jagger, N.W.A inducted by Kendrick Lamar, The Eagles inducted by Jimmy Buffet, and Stevie Nicks inducted by Harry Styles.

New episodes will premiere every Friday through the end of the year with a second ‘season’ lined up to kick off in early 2020.

The podcast is distributed by the iHeartRadio podcast network and fans can listen via the iHeartRadio App or their favorite podcast service.

The full list of Hall of Famers to be featured in the first season of the podcast:

Stevie Nicks & Harry Styles

The Beatles & Mick Jagger

N.W.A. & Kendrick Lamar

The Eagles & Jimmy Buffett

Queen & Dave Grohl & Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters

Prince & Alicia Keys & Outkast

Stevie Wonder & Paul Simon

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts & Miley Cyrus

Janet Jackson & Janelle Monae

Bruce Springsteen & Bono

Tupac Shakur & Snoop Dogg

Jackson 5 & Diana Ross

The Cure & Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails

Bonnie Raitt & Melissa Etheridge

The Staple Singers & Lauryn Hill

Pearl Jam & David Letterman

Joan Baez & Jackson Browne

Metallica & Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers

Gladys Knight & The Pips & Mariah Carey

The Moody Blues & Ann Wilson of Heart