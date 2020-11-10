Summerfest Announces Major New Sponsorship Deal With Generac Power Systems

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CelebrityAccess) — Milwaukee World Festival, producers of the Summerfest Music Festival, has secured a major new long-term sponsorship deal with Wisconsin-based manufacturer Generac Power Systems.

The agreement with Generac will see the company take over title sponsorship of what until last week was the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse Stage at Henry Maier Festival Park.

According to Generac, they plan substantial upgrades for the stage’s design and operations, including the addition of four new video screens and theatrical lighting.

Other planned stage improvements will include an improved ADA seating configuration; enhanced security and hospitality operation infrastructure and access; additional stage theatrical rigging capacity and production technology infrastructure; and a new pylon sign with high-definition digital displays showcasing artist schedule and information.

All upgrades are scheduled to be completed for Summerfest 2021.

Generac announced it will also sponsor the festival’s annual Military Appreciation Day admission promotion and will become the Official Power Technology Sponsor of Summerfest.

The news of the sponsorship deal with Generac comes just a week after longtime Summerfest sponsor Harley-Davidson announced they were pulling out of the festival amid a company-wide restructure.

“We are thrilled to welcome Generac to the dedicated group of corporate sponsors who ensure Summerfest continues to offer world-class entertainment to our community and throughout the globe,” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “Upgrades at the Generac Power Stage will enhance the festival experience for fans and artists alike, and we are grateful to Generac for their leadership, generosity and vision. This management team understands our community, are great communicators, and possesses a big picture view of Summerfest.”

“Generac is one of the largest-and fastest growing-employers in Wisconsin, and we could not be more excited to become a major sponsor of Summerfest,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, Chairman and CEO of Generac. “The Generac Power Stage, which will be reimagined and improved, will be a magnet for Milwaukee festival goers and is one more way for us to give back to the city and to the region.”