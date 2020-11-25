Argentinian Football Legend Diego Maradona Dead At 60

(CelebrityAccess) — Legendary Argentinian footballer and manager Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the game, died on Nov 25th of an apparent heart attack. He was 60.

In a statement published to its social media, the Argentine Football Association expressed “its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend.”

Maradona underwent surgery earlier this month to treat a blood clot in his brain and was scheduled to enter treatment for alcohol dependency, according to the BBC.

A native of Buenos Aires, Maradona made his debut in the Argentine Primera División when he was just 15, making him the youngest player in the history of the division.

Maradona spent five years at Argentinos Juniors before accepting a multi-million dollar deal to sign with the Boca Juniors.

In 1982, he relocated to Barcelona where he helped to lead the team to a victory over their rivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey the following year. However, his tenure with Barcelona wasn brief and marred by health issues, including a bout of hepatitis and controversial on-field incidents, including participating in a mass brawl in front of Spanish King Juan Carlos and an audience of 100,000 fans.

In 1984, he relocated to Naples where his professional career reached a zenith on the field, but a nadir in his personal life that included fines and a 15 month ban from the sport for cocaine use.

Following his retirement in 1997, he served in management roles for his former team, Boca Juniors, including sports vice-president in charge of managing the First Division roster.

He also appeared as a late-night talk show host on Argentinian television La Noche del 10 and was named FIFA’s player of the century in 2000.