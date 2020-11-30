Universal’s ‘The Croods: A New Era’ Earns $14 Million In Its Theatrical Debut

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Pictures tested their new theatrical release strategy over the long Thanksgiving holiday and scored one of the best opening weekends of the pandemic.

Universal’s animated sequel “The Croods: A New Age” grossed an estimated $14.2 million from 2,211 theaters over its five-day debut weekend, according to box office estimates compiled by ComScore. The weekend’s results put “The Croods” just behind Warner Bros. much touted tentpole “Tenet” which opened to $20 million in its first week in September.

As part of the movie’s opening strategy, Universal has struck deals with major cinema chains, including AMC and Cinemark that shorten the window in which movies can only be seen in theaters and according to the Associated Press, “The Croods” sequel could be on streaming services for a premium rental price of $20 dollars as early as Christmas.

Despite the strong COVID-era opening, The Croods: A New Age” fell well short of its predecessor, the 2013 animated comedy “The Croods.” The 2013 film debuted to a $43.6 million from domestic theaters and an additional $62.4 million.

While the opening of “The Croods” was the biggest theatrical opening in months, it’s also one of just a handful of new feature films that have debuted since the pandemic landed in the U.S. According to ComScore, theatrical box office revenue for 2020 is down by more than 78% year-over-year.