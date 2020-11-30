London Police Charge Man In Murder Of 21 Savage’s Brother

London’s Metrpolitan Police have charged a man in the fatal stabbing of Terrell Davis, the brother of U.S. rapper 21 Savage.

A statement from investigators said that 21-year-old Tyrece Fuller, of Tavy Close, Lambeth, has been charged in connection with the murder and is due in court on Dec. 2nd.

Davis, who lived in Lambeth, was found with knife wounds in Ramillies Close, Lambeth, on November 22nd. He died from his injuries at the scene, according to the BBC.

21 Savage, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, posted a tribute to his late brother on social media, writing “Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro.”

While he has since relocated to the U.S., 21 Savage was born in London’s Newham neighborhood.