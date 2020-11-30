Atlantic Records VP Ryan Brady Killed In Car Wreck

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Ryan Brady, Vice President at Atlantic Records, and host of the Paul McCartney-focused ‘Take It Away’ podcast, died in a motor vehicle accident in Los Angeles. He was 34.

According to East Side L.A., Brady, and a man identified as Max Perenchio were killed in the one car accident on Thursday.

Sgt. Jeanna Quinones with the LAPD Central Traffic Division told the blog that the two men were riding in a vehicle at about 1 A.M. when it struck the median at a high rate of speed. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the accident.

Brady served at Atlantic Records in multiple roles between 2012 and 2018, including senior director in A&R and digital marketing and then rejoined the company last year as VP of marketing.

For the past four years, he also co-hosted the popular ‘Take It Away’ podcast in which he and co-host Chris Mercer reviewed every single Paul McCartney solo release from 1970 to present day.

