UMG Launches 0207 Def Jam, Signs Stormzy

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music UK has launched 0207 Def Jam, a new label that will serve as the regional home of the Def Jam Recordings label and announced the signing of UK grime legend Stormzy.

The newly launched 0207 Def Jam will he helmed by Ghanaian London-born twin brothers and veteran label execs Alec and Alex Boateng, who will serve as co-Presidents.

The label takes its name from a telephone code, which represents London’s urban city center and from the iconic Def Jam label, which has played a key role in the development of some of the biggest artists in hip-hop.

Alex Boateng comes to his new gig after a decade at Universal Music UK, most recently as president of Island Records’ first Urban Division where he played key roles in UK campaigns for Drake, Tiwa Savage, Buju Banton, Nav, Giggs, Unknown T, Ray BLK, M Huncho, Tekno and Miraa May.

He also a member of Universal Music’s Task Force for Meaningful Change, which was created to foster diversity in the label’s staff and artist roster.

Alec joins 0207 Def Jam after seven years at Warner Music, where he was most recently co-head of A&R at Atlantic. He also spent more than a decade at BBC 1Xtra where he hosted the breakfast show for several years and a series of other specialist shows with a focus on breaking new British music.

His first industry gig was at Ministry of Sound where he cut his teeth in A&R and then n began operating his own co-owned music company alongside the late industry lawyer Richard Antwi.

Alec and Alex report to Universal Music UK Chairman & CEO David Joseph. He says, “Bringing the Boateng brothers together at 0207 Def Jam is an important moment in British culture. Alec and Alex have always done things their own way with success always quick to follow. They have already assembled an exceptionally talented top team with a clear vision for this exciting new chapter in the history of one of the world’s most famous labels.”