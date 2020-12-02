Jessica Thomas Promoted To A&R Role At Silo:Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Silo:Music announced the promotion of Jessica Thomas who will join the music publishing and sync agency’s A&R team.

In Thomas’s new role at the agency, she will be responsible for overseeing A&R for Silo:Music’s management and publishing roster.

A native of Los Angeles, Thomas joined Silo:Music in 2019 and helped to build out the agency’s newly launched publishing division.

Prior to Silo:Music, Thomas helped to spot rising talent through Live Nation’s music discovery blog “Ones To Watch” while taking on contributing writer roles for music, fashion & arts publication Ladygunn and local blog / live performance platform We Found New Music.

“From her start with SILO: Jessica has impressed us with her character, drive, and ability to merge the editorial world with her work in the songwriter/producer community,” says Neil Ormandy & Jack Ormandy – Co-founders Silo Music. “Through her experience as a writer, she has developed a keen ear for up and coming artists, allowing our clients to establish creative relationships with rising artists, writers, and producers at a pinnacle point in their careers. Additionally, during her time with us, Jessica has created strong friendships with each individual on our roster, showcasing her genuine care for them professionally and personally. We are thrilled to announce this promotion and look forward to watching her flourish in this role.”