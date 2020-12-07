Bob Dylan Sells His Catalog To Universal Music Publishing

(CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Publishing Group, the publishing division of label giant UMG, announced it has acquired the entirety of Bob Dylan’s catalog of songs.

The deal encompasses more than 600 copyrights spanning 60 years and includes everything from his early hits such as “Blowin’ In The Wind” all the way through his most recent album “Rough & Rowdy Ways” which he released earlier this year.

The catalog deal also includes iconic songs such as “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” “Like A Rolling Stone,” “Lay Lady Lay,” “Forever Young,” “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” “Tangled Up In Blue,” “Gotta Serve Somebody,” and “Things Have Changed” many of which have been covered by younger artists.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but the New York Times estimated that Dylan’s catalog was estimated to be worth $300 million.

The Times also reported that UMPG struck the deal directly with Dylan, who controlled the majority of his songwriting copyrights.

“As someone who began his career in music publishing, it is with enormous pride that today we welcome Bob Dylan to the UMG family. It’s no secret that the art of songwriting is the fundamental key to all great music, nor is it a secret that Bob is one of the very greatest practitioners of that art. Brilliant and moving, inspiring and beautiful, insightful and provocative, his songs are timeless—whether they were written more than half a century ago or yesterday. It is no exaggeration to say that his vast body of work has captured the love and admiration of billions of people all around the world. I have no doubt that decades, even centuries from now, the words and music of Bob Dylan will continue to be sung and played—and cherished—everywhere,” UMG’s Chairman & CEO Sir Lucian Grainge said.

“To represent the body of work of one of the greatest songwriters of all time – whose cultural importance can’t be overstated – is both a privilege and a responsibility. The UMPG global team is honored to be Bob Dylan’s publishing partner and I especially want to acknowledge Marc Cimino whose passion and perseverance were instrumental in bringing this opportunity to us. We look forward to working with Bob and the team in ensuring his artistry continues to reach and inspire generations of fans, recording artists and songwriters around the world,” added UMPG Chair Jody Gerson.