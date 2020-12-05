Primary Wave Acquires A Stake In Stevie Nicks’ Catalog Worth A Reported $100 Million

(CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks, best known as the vocalist for Fleetwood Mac, has signed a deal with Primary Wave that will see the music publisher acquire a majority stake in her publishing copyrights.

While Primary Wave did not release the financial details of the transaction, the Wall Street Journal reported that the music publisher acquired an 80% stake in the catalog which was valued at an eye-popping $100 million.

Additionally, the deal will also see Primary Wave represent Nicks in brand alliance and brand marketing opportunities and will partner with Kobalt on administration for the catalog.

The deal includes many of Nicks’ most recognizable hits, including she wrote for Fleetwood Mac, including “Landslide,” “Edge of Seventeen,” and Stand Back, as well as “Dreams,” which recently re-entered the Billboard charts.

Additional terms of the deal include a publishing partnership that will allow Nicks to sign new songwriters to a joint venture. Nicks will also be able to avail herself of Primary Wave’s marketing, branding, Broadway, Film/TV, and digital strategy teams, as well as their licensing and synch departments, the music publisher said.

“To say we’re excited to welcome the incredible Stevie Nicks to the Primary Wave family would be a dramatic understatement. If Primary Wave were starting our company today, Stevie Nicks would be one of the shining pillars, a true legend among legends.” He goes on, “She is a groundbreaking artist, and the longevity of her iconic career comes from writing songs, instantly recognizable and critically acclaimed, that stand the test of time,” said Larry Mestel, CEO & Founder of Primary Wave.

Cheryl Louis, Stevie’s long-time manager, and Jamie Young, her attorney, negotiated the deal on behalf of Stevie Nicks.