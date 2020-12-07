Cardi B’s Marie Antoinette Moment

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Cardi B sparked a backlash on social media after she posted a tone-deaf tweet in which she debated if she should spend more money than most Americans make in a year on a purse.

Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting 😩😩😩 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

After she posted the tweet on Sunday, the reaction was swift with fans calling the New York rapper out for her extravagance.

Donate the money to hungry people. Tweets like this are why we want to eat the rich. — The divorcee of Frankenstein 🦄🌈♥️ (@Jordanaglama) December 6, 2020

i love you Cardi but it’s rough reading stuff like this when i’m worried about keeping my house and paying bills every day — ⚕No, your OTHER C. Reider⚕ (@vuzhmusic) December 6, 2020

Initially unphased by the criticism, Cardi defended herself, noting that she donated substantial sums of money to charitable causes this year, including 20,000 meal supplements to front line medical professionals in New York. She also claims she donated a “million” to fans through cash apps this year and shared a link to a Variety story about her largesse.

She went on to state that she earned the money and if she wants to foolishly squander it on a $88,000 purse, it was her prerogative.

Also I got 7 uncles an 3 aunts on my daddy side,9 aunts and 3 uncles on my momma side a whole bunch of cousins I had to help cause of the pandemic ….If I want to splurge I can with out yall asking for hand outs like me and my husband don’t do so.Thank you. https://t.co/9LpZEMQXNv — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 6, 2020

However, perhaps reading the room, she came to her senses and challenged her twitter followers to post copies of receipts of donations to charities that they have made and she pledged to match those gifts.